Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 40.67. With the stocks previous close at 38.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The day 50 moving average is 41.5 while the 200 day moving average is 38.84. The company has a market cap of $5,775m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $6,143m based on the market concensus.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.