Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT found using ticker (RYN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 32.25. Now with the previous closing price of 31.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 33.45 and the 200 day moving average is 29.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,278m. Find out more information at: http://www.rayonier.com

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.