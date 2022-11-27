Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT found using ticker (RYN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 36.67. With the stocks previous close at 35.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 33.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,412m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,552m based on the market concensus.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.