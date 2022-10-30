Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 36 and has a mean target at 38.67. With the stocks previous close at 33.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 33.53 and the 200 day moving average is 37.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,104m. Company Website: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,862m based on the market concensus.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.