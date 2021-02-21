Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Rayonier Inc. REIT found using ticker (RYN) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 33 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 32.25. With the stocks previous close at 34.01 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The day 50 moving average is 32.19 while the 200 day moving average is 29.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,782m. Company Website: http://www.rayonier.com

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.