Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 38.6 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.34 while the 200 day moving average is 37.47. The company has a market cap of $5,730m. Company Website: https://www.rayonier.com

The potential market cap would be $5,567m based on the market concensus.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

