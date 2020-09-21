Rayonier Inc. REIT – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.2% Upside

Rayonier Inc. REIT with ticker code (RYN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 32 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 31.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.22. The market cap for the company is $3,615m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rayonier.com

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn