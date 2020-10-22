Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Raymond James Financial found using ticker (RJF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 with a mean TP of 80.72. With the stocks previous close at 78.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.raymondjames.com

Raymond James Financial, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Raymond James (RJ) Bank, and Other. The PCG segment offers securities transaction services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance and annuity products to retail clients; investment advisory, investment, and margin loan services; custodial, trading, research, and other support services; diversification strategies and alternative investment products; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment engages in the fixed income and equity institutional sales and trading activities; equity research and investment banking activities; and syndication and related management of investments that qualify for tax credits. It also provides debt and equity underwriting, merger and acquisition, advisory, and public finance services. The Asset Management segment offers portfolio management and related administrative services for retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, residential loans, and other loans. The Other segment engages in the private equity activities, including various direct and third-party private equity investments; and private equity funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

