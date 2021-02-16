Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Raymond James Financial with ticker code (RJF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 148 and 108 calculating the mean target price we have 120.78. With the stocks previous close at 113.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.5 and the 200 day MA is 85.74. The market cap for the company is $15,717m. Find out more information at: http://www.raymondjames.com

Raymond James Financial, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers securities transaction services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance and annuity products to retail clients; mutual funds; investment advisory and margin loan services; custodial, trading, research, and other support services; diversification strategies and alternative investment products; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment provides equity products to institutional clients; investment banking services, including public and private equity financing for corporate clients, merger and acquisition advisory services, and strategic and financial advisory services; and taxable and tax-exempt fixed income products, such as municipal, corporate, government agency and mortgage-backed bonds, and whole loans. This segment also offers public finance and debt underwriting services, interest rate derivatives, and tax credit funds; and publishes research on companies of various industries. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The RJ Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential, securities-based, and other loans; and loan syndication. The Other segment engages in the private equity activities, including various direct and third-party private equity investments; and private equity funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.