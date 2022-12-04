Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Raymond James Financial found using ticker (RJF) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 148 and 98 with the average target price sitting at 124.4. With the stocks previous close at 117.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 111.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 103.44. The market cap for the company is $25,627m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.raymondjames.com

The potential market cap would be $27,153m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Raymond James Financial, a diversified financial services company, provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers investment services, portfolio management services, insurance and annuity products, and mutual funds; support to third-party product partners, including sales and marketing support, as well as distribution and accounting, and administrative services; margin loans; securities borrowing and lending services; and custodial, trade execution, research, and other support and services. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services; and fixed income and equity brokerage services. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management, and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The Raymond James Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential mortgage, securities-based, and other loans; loan syndication services; and liquidity management products and services. The Other segment engages in the private equity investments, including invests in third-party funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.