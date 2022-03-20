Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Raymond James Financial found using ticker (RJF) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 131.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 105.43 and the 200 day moving average is 96.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,960m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.raymondjames.com

The potential market cap would be $27,601m based on the market concensus.

Raymond James Financial, a diversified financial services company, provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers investment services, portfolio management services, insurance and annuity products, and mutual funds; support to third-party product partners, luding sales and marketing support, as well as distribution and accounting, and administrative services; margin loans; and securities borrowing and lending services. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking services, luding equity underwriting, debt underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services; and fixed ome and equity brokerage services. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management, and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The Raymond James Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential, securities-based, and other loans; and loan syndication services. The Other segment engages in the private equity investments, luding various direct and third-party private equity investments; and legacy private equity funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.