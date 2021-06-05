Twitter
Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Raymond James Financial with ticker code (RJF) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 190 and 135 calculating the average target price we see 149.67. With the stocks previous close at 132.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 131.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 113.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,198m. Company Website: http://www.raymondjames.com

Raymond James Financial, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers securities transaction services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance and annuity products to retail clients; mutual funds; investment advisory and margin loan services; custodial, trading, research, and other support services; diversification strategies and alternative investment products; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment provides equity products to institutional clients; investment banking services, including public and private equity financing for corporate clients, merger and acquisition advisory services, and strategic and financial advisory services; and taxable and tax-exempt fixed income products, such as municipal, corporate, government agency and mortgage-backed bonds, and whole loans. This segment also offers public finance and debt underwriting services, interest rate derivatives, and tax credit funds; and publishes research on companies of various industries. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The RJ Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential, securities-based, and other loans; and loan syndication. The Other segment engages in the private equity activities, including various direct and third-party private equity investments; and private equity funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

