Raymond James Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Raymond James Financial with ticker code (RJF) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 92.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 86.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.95. The market cap for the company is $12,524m. Company Website: http://www.raymondjames.com

Raymond James Financial, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Private Client Group segment offers securities transaction services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance and annuity products to retail clients; mutual funds; investment advisory and margin loan services; custodial, trading, research, and other support services; diversification strategies and alternative investment products; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment provides equity products to institutional clients; investment banking services, including public and private equity financing for corporate clients, merger and acquisition advisory services, and strategic and financial advisory services; and taxable and tax-exempt fixed income products, such as municipal, corporate, government agency and mortgage-backed bonds, and whole loans. This segment also offers public finance and debt underwriting services, interest rate derivatives, and tax credit funds; and publishes research on companies of various industries. The Asset Management segment offers asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients; and administrative support services, such as record-keeping. The RJ Bank segment provides insured deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction, tax-exempt, residential, securities-based, and other loans; and loan syndication. The Other segment engages in the private equity activities, including various direct and third-party private equity investments; and private equity funds. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.