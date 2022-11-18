Rathbones Group PLC 4.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rathbones Group PLC with ticker (LON:RAT) now has a potential upside of 4.3% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rathbones Group PLC share price of 2,010 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 4.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,426 (52 week low) and 2,230 (52 week high) with an average of 112,794 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,283,173,245.



Rathbones Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax and legal advisory services. The company operates through two segments. The Investment Management segment comprises investment management, advice and complementary services. The segment provides advisory services through three subsidiaries, Comprises Rathbone Financial Planning, Saunderson House Limited and Vision Independent Financial Planning. The Fund segment, through its subsidiary Rathbone Unit Trust Management, which is a United Kingdom active fund manager, provides a range of single-strategy funds that are designed to meet core investment needs in the retail client market.







