Rathbone Brothers plc 2.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RAT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Rathbone Brothers plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 1520 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.3% from the opening price of 1486 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 78 points and decreased 496 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2560 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1194 GBX.

Rathbone Brothers plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,539.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,026.65. There are currently 76,473,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 52,595. Market capitalisation for LON:RAT is £821,299,868 GBP.

