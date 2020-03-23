Rathbone Brothers plc 15.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Rathbone Brothers plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RAT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Rathbone Brothers plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1430 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.9% from the opening price of 1234 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 678 points and decreased 891 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2560 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1194 GBX.

Rathbone Brothers plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,854.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,125.26. There are currently 56,391,673 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 62,219. Market capitalisation for LON:RAT is £707,151,579 GBP.

