Rathbone Brothers plc 15.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rathbone Brothers plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RAT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rathbone Brothers plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2220 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 15.6% from the opening price of 1920 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 54 points and decreased 150 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2560 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1918 GBX.

Rathbone Brothers plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,072.87 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,191.18. There are currently 56,376,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 44,357. Market capitalisation for LON:RAT is £1,120,771,817 GBP.

