Rathbone Brothers plc 12.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Rathbone Brothers plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RAT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Rathbone Brothers plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1710 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -12.8% from the opening price of 1962 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 18 points and decreased 208 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2560 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1917.98 GBX.

Rathbone Brothers plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,067.97 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,187.08. There are currently 56,376,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 44,160. Market capitalisation for LON:RAT is £1,094,838,465 GBP.

