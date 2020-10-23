Rapid7 – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Rapid7 with ticker code (RPD) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 60 and has a mean target at 69.8. Now with the previous closing price of 64.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.55. The market cap for the company is $3,225m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rapid7.com

Rapid7 provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company’s other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company’s vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company’s application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7 was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

