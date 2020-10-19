Rapid7 – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Rapid7 found using ticker (RPD) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 69.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.49 while the 200 day moving average is 53.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,358m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rapid7.com

Rapid7 provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company’s other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company’s vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company’s application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7 was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

