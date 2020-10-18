Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.5% Downside

Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 7.82. Now with the previous closing price of 8.64 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.42 while the 200 day moving average is 6.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,118m. Find out more information at: http://www.rangeresources.com

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

