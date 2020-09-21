Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Range Resources Corporation found using ticker (RRC) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 7.86. With the stocks previous close at 7.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,992m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rangeresources.com

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

