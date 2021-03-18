Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 and has a mean target at 11.14. With the stocks previous close at 10.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.03 and the 200 day moving average is 8.14. The market cap for the company is $2,710m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rangeresources.com

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.