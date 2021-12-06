Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Range Resources Corporation found using ticker (RRC) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 16.5 and has a mean target at 26.74. Now with the previous closing price of 18.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.72 while the 200 day moving average is 15.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,801m. Find out more information at: https://www.rangeresources.com

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.