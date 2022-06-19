Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Range Resources Corporation found using ticker (RRC) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 67 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 40.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.27 and the 200 day moving average is 24.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,093m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rangeresources.com

The potential market cap would be $9,772m based on the market concensus.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.