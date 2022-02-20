Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 26.76. Now with the previous closing price of 20.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.34 and the 200 day MA is 18.17. The company has a market cap of $5,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rangeresources.com

The potential market cap would be $6,956m based on the market concensus.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.