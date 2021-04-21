Range Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Range Resources Corporation with ticker code (RRC) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 11.34. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 10.35 and the 200 day moving average is 8.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,240m. Find out more information at: http://www.rangeresources.com

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.