Randall & Quilter new Chairman, William Spiegler, hails ‘huge market opportunity’

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, (LON;RQIH), the leading non-life global speciality insurance company focussing on Program Management and Legacy Insurance businesses, today confirmed that, further to the announcement made 9 July 2020, Ken Randall has retired as Executive Chairman with William Spiegel succeeding him in the role. Ken has also stepped down as a Director of the Company.

William Spiegel , Executive Chairman, said: “It is an immense honour to succeed Ken, who has been one of the world’s leading insurance entrepreneurs for over 30 years. More importantly he has been an important mentor and friend to me. Ken retires from R&Q having played a pivotal role in building a truly unique specialty insurance company. Today we have a market value of nearly £500m, over 300 employees in nine offices around the world and compelling propositions in the growing legacy insurance and program management markets. From a personal perspective, I am very excited to step into the role of Executive Chairman. We have a huge market opportunity in front of us. We will continue to execute our growth strategy and move the business forward, and I look forward to updating you on our strong progress at our upcoming full year results.”

Alan Quilter, Randall & Quilter Group CEO and co-founder, said: “I first met Ken in 1974 at Lloyd’s and we worked together on and off until we founded R&Q in 1991. The last 30 years have been an incredible journey for us as we’ve successfully established R&Q as a highly regarded specialty insurance group with leading propositions across our two core business lines. Ken’s direction, energy and vision have been key to this success, while he has been pivotal in building an outstanding senior management team which is now taking the Group to the next level. Ken retires from R&Q with the business in great shape. I wish Ken all the best for his retirement.”