Ralph Lauren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Ralph Lauren Corporation with ticker code (RL) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 61 and has a mean target at 85.08. Now with the previous closing price of 75.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The day 50 moving average is 70.27 while the 200 day moving average is 74.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,563m. Find out more information at: http://www.ralphlauren.com

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women’s fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, Ralph Collection, and Big Pony Women’s brand names; and men’s fragrances under the Polo Blue, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Supreme, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men’s brand names. The company’s restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph’s in Paris; and Ralph’s Coffee concept. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates 530 retail stores and 654 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 80 Ralph Lauren stores, 31 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 139 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

