Ralph Lauren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Ralph Lauren Corporation with ticker code (RL) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 114.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 92.14 and the 200 day moving average is 102.38. The market cap for the company is $6,322m. Find out more information at: https://www.ralphlauren.com

The potential market cap would be $7,851m based on the market concensus.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women’s fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men’s fragrances under the Polo Blue, Ralph’s Club, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men’s brand names. The company’s restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph’s in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; and Ralph’s Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates 504 retail stores and 684 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 175 Ralph Lauren stores, 329 factory stores, and 148 stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.