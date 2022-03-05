Ralph Lauren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Ralph Lauren Corporation found using ticker (RL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 171 and 114 with a mean TP of 144.27. Now with the previous closing price of 124.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The day 50 moving average is 119.05 and the 200 day moving average is 118.7. The company has a market cap of $8,259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ralphlauren.com

The potential market cap would be $9,565m based on the market concensus.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, and Club Monaco brands; women’s fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, Ralph Collection, and Big Pony Women’s brand names; and men’s fragrances under the Polo Blue, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Supreme, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men’s brand names. The company’s restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph’s in Paris; and Ralph’s Coffee concept. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates 548 retail stores and 650 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 139 Ralph Lauren stores, and 143 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.