Radian Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Radian Group Inc. with ticker code (RDN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 21 with a mean TP of 24.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 20.86 while the 200 day moving average is 20.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,444m. Company Website: https://www.radian.com

The potential market cap would be $3,897m based on the market concensus.

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.