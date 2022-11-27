Radian Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

Radian Group Inc. with ticker code (RDN) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.63. With the stocks previous close at 19.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The day 50 moving average is 19.88 while the 200 day moving average is 21.29. The market cap for the company is $3,034m. Company Website: https://www.radian.com

The potential market cap would be $3,836m based on the market concensus.

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The company’s Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.