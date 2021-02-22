Radian Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Radian Group Inc. found using ticker (RDN) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 21 and has a mean target at 25.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 20.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,002m. Company Website: http://www.radian.biz

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.