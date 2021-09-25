Radian Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Radian Group Inc. with ticker code (RDN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 22.5 with a mean TP of 27.56. With the stocks previous close at 22.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 23.06 and the 200 day moving average is 23. The market cap for the company is $4,138m. Find out more information at: http://www.radian.com

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The company’s Real Estate segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution, traditional signing, and centralized and local closing and settlement services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as other real estate products and services to assist agents in facilitating residential real estate transactions, such as software as a service solution, real estate data products, and real estate transaction services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.