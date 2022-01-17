RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. with ticker code (RADA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.04 and the 200 day MA is 6.88. The market cap for the company is $417m. Company Website: http://www.rada.com

The potential market cap would be $534m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.