R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

R1 RCM Inc. found using ticker (RCM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 11 with a mean TP of 18.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.11 and the 200 day MA is 17.41. The company has a market cap of $6,104m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $8,060m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers. The company provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.