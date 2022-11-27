Twitter Linkedin Facebook

R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

R1 RCM Inc. found using ticker (RCM) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 10 with a mean TP of 14.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.8%. The 50 day MA is 15.31 and the 200 day MA is 21.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,249m. Visit the company website at: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $5,809m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers. The company also provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.