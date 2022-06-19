R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.8% Upside

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 31.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 62.8%. The day 50 moving average is 22.65 while the 200 day moving average is 23.55. The market cap for the company is $5,547m. Visit the company website at: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $9,028m based on the market concensus.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers. It also provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. It serves healthcare providers, including health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.