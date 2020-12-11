Twitter
R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

R1 RCM Inc. found using ticker (RCM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 20 with a mean TP of 23.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 19.5 and the 200 day MA is 15.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,540m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.r1rcm.com

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; and revenue capture services, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services. It serves healthcare providers, including health systems and hospitals, physicians groups, and municipal and private emergency medical service providers, as well as intermountain homecare, hospice and palliative care, and durable medical equipment and infusion therapy business. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

