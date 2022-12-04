R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.0% Upside

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.2. The market cap for the company is $3,982m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $6,291m based on the market concensus.

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers. The company also provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.