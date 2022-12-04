Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 14.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.2. The market cap for the company is $3,982m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $6,291m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers. The company also provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

You might also enjoy reading  R1 RCM Inc. - Consensus Indicates Potential 78.8% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.