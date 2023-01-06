R1 RCM Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

R1 RCM Inc. with ticker code (RCM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 11 with a mean TP of 15. Now with the previous closing price of 11.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.0%. The 50 day MA is 11.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.59. The market cap for the company is $4,698m. Company Website: https://www.r1rcm.com

The potential market cap would be $6,389m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

R1 RCM Inc. provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers. The company also provides modular services, including physician advisory services, which assists healthcare organizations in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; practice management services that offers administrative and operational support for patient care and outsource non-core functions; revenue integrity solutions, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services; coding management services, such as business intelligence and analysis, human capital management, accountability framework, and quality management programs; patient experience; and business office services. In addition, the company offers software-as-a-service based scheduling and patient access solutions. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.