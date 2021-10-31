Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company with ticker code (RRD) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 and has a mean target at 7. With the stocks previous close at 6.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.46 and the 200 day MA is 5.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $466m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rrd.com

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries. It also provides customer billings, financial statements, healthcare communications, and insurance document statement printing services; and distribution, shipping, healthcare, durable goods, promotional, and consumer product goods packaging labels. In addition, this segment offers workflow design, assembly, configuration, kitting, and fulfillment services for clients in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, life sciences, cosmetics, education, and industrial industries. Further, it provides invoices, order, and business forms that support the private and public sectors; and outsourcing services, such as creative services, research and analytics, financial management, and other services for legal providers, insurance, telecommunications, utilities, retail, and financial services companies. The company’s Marketing Solutions segment offers direct marketing, such as audience segmentation, creative development, program testing, print production, postal optimization, and performance analytics for large-scale personalized direct mail programs; and in-store marketing, digital print, kitting, fulfillment, digital, and creative solutions and list services. It operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.