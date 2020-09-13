Quorum Health Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 233.3% Upside

Quorum Health Corporation with ticker code (QHC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 233.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.3 while the 200 day moving average is 0.68. The market cap for the company is $10m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn