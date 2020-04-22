Qumu Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -15.8% Downside

Qumu Corporation found using ticker (QUMU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.92 and 1.92 and has a mean target at 1.92. With the stocks previous close at 2.28 this indicates there is a potential downside of -15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.33. The company has a market cap of $30m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qumu.com

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

