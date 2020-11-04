Twitter
Qumu Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.2% Upside

Qumu Corporation found using ticker (QUMU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.74 and the 200 day moving average is 4. The market cap for the company is $65m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.qumu.com

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

