Qumu Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

Qumu Corporation with ticker code (QUMU) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.89 and the 200 day moving average is 6.31. The company has a market cap of $147m. Visit the company website at: http://www.qumu.com

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.