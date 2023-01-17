Quixant PLC 37.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Quixant PLC with ticker (LON:QXT) now has a potential upside of 37.8% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 275 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Quixant PLC share price of 171 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 37.8%. Trading has ranged between 110 (52 week low) and 180 (52 week high) with an average of 103,625 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £111,730,631.



Quixant plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in designing and manufacturing optimized computing solutions and monitors, principally for the global gaming and broadcast industries. The Company has its own manufacturing and engineering operations based in Taiwan and software engineering and customer support teams based in Italy and Slovenia. The Company operates through two segments: Gaming and Densitron. Its Gaming segment designs, develops and manufactures gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. Its hardware platform consists of QMAX, IQON, and IQ. Its Densitron segment is engaged in the sale of electronic display products. Densitron specializes in human machine interaction (HMI), bringing displays, control surfaces and control systems to a range of global industrial markets, as well as the broadcast sector. It offers a range of solutions in development, multimedia, security and protocol.







