Quilter PLC -1.2% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Quilter PLC with ticker (LON:QLT) now has a potential downside of -1.2% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 85 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Quilter PLC share price of 86 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.2%. Trading has ranged between 82 (52 week low) and 189 (52 week high) with an average of 3,703,686 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,241,509,615.

Quilter PLC is a United Kingdom-based full-service wealth management company that provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platform services to its customers. The Company operates through two segments: Affluent and High Net Wirth. Affleunet which encompasses Quilter Financial Planning, the Quilter Investment Platform, and its investment solutions business, Quilter Investors; and High Net Worth, which includes our discretionary fund manager, Quilter Cheviot and Quilter Private Client Advisers. The Company’s two distribution channels allow its client get access to Quilter adviser, an independent adviser, or invest directly.



