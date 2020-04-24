QuickLogic Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.2% Upside

QuickLogic Corporation found using ticker (QUIK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8. With the stocks previous close at 3.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 163.2%. The 50 day MA is 3.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.76. The company has a market cap of $26m. Find out more information at: http://www.quicklogic.com

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company’s products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

